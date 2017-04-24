Ola launches Ola partners league - virtual cricket game for driver partners

App
Apr 24, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

The four-week-long contest will see Ola driver partners score runs by completing simple tasks and redeeming them against prizes such as Cars, TVs, Laptops and scholarships in cricket academies for children of driver partners.

Ola today announced the launch of ‘Ola Partners League’ - a virtual cricket game for its driver partners.

The four-week-long contest will see Ola driver partners score runs by completing simple tasks and redeeming them against prizes such as Cars, TVs, Laptops and scholarships in cricket academies for children of driver partners.

Kick starting today, OPL is open to all Ola driver partners across Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune, and will be Live till May 20, 2017.

Popular Indian all-rounder cricketer, Irfan Pathan and famous TV personality Mandira Bedi have been roped in to be the ambassadors to cheer and promote the OPL among driver partners.

Mandira Bedi, TV personality and Brand Ambassador of OPL, said, “Initiatives like the OPL reflect on Ola’s commitment in creating relevant opportunities for the driver partners. Moreover, the initiative to identify cricketing talent within the driver partner kids is quite encouraging as the best sports talent in the country generally comes from the grassroots.”

OPL aims to encourage driver partners to aggregate runs every day that can be redeemed every week for 4 continuous weeks but only once against some fabulous prizes.

Further, all runs scored by driver partners in each city gets accumulated under a ‘City Score’ and top driver partners from the winning city stand to win mega prizes along with the opportunity of meeting Irfan Pathan and Mandira Bedi.

