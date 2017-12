Cab hailing app Ola has appointed PayU India co-founder Nitin Gupta as the chief executive officer of its wallet service, Ola Money.

When contacted, an Ola spokesperson confirmed that Gupta is joining Ola Money.

Launched in November 2015, Ola Money competes with the likes of Paytm and MobiKwik. Besides paying for their Ola rides, users can also make payments for other companies like BookMyShow and Oyo Rooms.