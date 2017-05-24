Ola and Uber aren't buying cars in big cities and manufacturers are sweating

Moneycontrol News

Passenger car manufacturers are feeling the heat as fleet owners and cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber have halted purchases in big cities including Delhi and Mumbai, where Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have discontinued registration of such vehicles without speed governors.

According to a notification issued the road ministry last month, taxis should compulsorily have devices which stop the vehicle from breaching the 80 kmph mark. The move was aimed at curbing road fatalities arising out of over-speeding.

Car sales to fleet owners and cab aggregators amounted to nine percent of the total three million passenger vehicles sold in the market in 2016. Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in the company, enjoyed 6 percent of its total sales from cab aggregators.

Honda Amaze, a compact sedan, holds about 20 percent of the volumes in the cab segment.

Jnaneswar Sen, Senior Vice-President (sales and marketing) at Honda Cars India, was quoted as saying that registration of vehicles in the taxi and cab segments are facing issues.

Earlier, speed governors were only mandatory for commercial transport vehicles.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had in August 2015, made speed governor compulsory for heavy vehicles. However, lighter vehicles such as cars were exempted. Earlier this year, Karnataka High Court ruled the exemption illegal, subsequent to which the ministry issued fresh notification removing the exemption and incorporating the same in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Apart from speed governor, some other notifications mandated by the government include usage of air bags in every car launched after October 2017. Some crash test norms have also been imposed.

According to recent estimates, the country witnessed 1.46 lakh deaths caused by road accidents in 2015. A closer analysis reveals the average rate of mortality as 57 accidents, resulting in a loss of 17 people every hour.