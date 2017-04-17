Oh Snap! Twitterati furious at Snapchat, confused users de-rate Snapdeal

Moneycontrol News

On Sunday, netizens woke up to reports of Snapchat CEO’s disinterest in investing in ‘poor’ countries like India and Spain. A former employee of the company – Anthony Pompliano – said Evan Spiegel told him that the app is meant for only rich people. This reportedly happened in 2015.

The reports led to severe backlash in India with people taking to Twitter to criticise the statement.

The comments are a part of the lawsuit filed by Pompliano, where he has also alleged Snapchat has exaggerated user data, and the top employees were misinformed about the key metrics.

Here is what happened:

After the backlash on social media, Snapchat denied the reports calling them 'ridiculous'. The company’s spokesperson said Snapchat is grateful for its support in India and the world while adding, "the words were written by disgruntled former employee."

Despite the clarification, people were not ready to relent and took to Twitter to retaliate against the US company. Not only that, on Sunday, Snapchat’s rating fell to one star from four on the Apple store with many deleting the app.

Over the weekend, hashtags like #boycottSnapchat and #Uninstall-Snapchat were trending.

Uninstalled snapchat, now my phone is free from antiindian bug. #boycottsnapchat #MIvGL — Pranav Shah (@Pranavtw) April 17, 2017

But, here comes the twist! People mistook Snapdeal for Snapchat and started trolling the former instead. Many started writing bad reviews for the Indian e-commerce player and de-rated it too.

In the reviews section on the Play Store and Apple Store, people fired the company for calling India ‘poor’.

There were some who sympathised with Snapdeal too:

@thetanmay Thanks bud. Ppl asking us to make a statement that @snapdeal is not @snapchat was possibly the last thing I thought I would ever need to do. — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) April 16, 2017

If this was not enough, some reports also suggest that in retaliation anonymous hackers claim to have leaked database of 1.7 million Snapchat users, which they hacked last year.

This has been done to show resentment against the ‘poor country’ remark of Snapchat CEO.

Hackers had found the bug in Snapchat’s database last year, but never used the data till now. They have further threatened to carry out strike against the company online till Spiegel apologises for the remark.

However, Snapchat has not confirmed of the leak yet.