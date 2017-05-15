Offline stores take fight to Flipkart & Amazon, match them with attractive discounts

Flipkart and Amazon have found new competition in the form of brick-and-mortar retailers in the ongoing discount sales. Offline stores, like Gap and Tommy Hilfiger, have taken the fight to the bigwigs by coming out with big discounts on the same days.

Brick-and-mortar stores have aggressively put out advertisements on traditional as well as social media to lure customers to their doorsteps.

A flat 60 percent discount was offered by US retailer Gap, plus additional 10 percent off at their Bengaluru outlet on purchase of 5 products at their sales on May 12-14, reports the Economic Times.

The report added that other retailers such as The Lifestyle Department Store offered 30 percent discount during the same period. Luxury brands like Aldo and Tommy Hilfiger gave 25 percent and 30 percent, respectively, off on purchase of two products.

Brand Factory and Fashion at Big Bazaar (FBB) have been regularly offering discounts and cash-backs to attract bigger footfalls and generate more sales at their stores.

Most retailers were badly impacted by the demonetisation-led currency shortage, which led many customers to cut down on non-essential spending.

To combat the current onslaught of online retailers and to stay afloat in today’s dynamic business environment, brick-and-mortar stores are matching each and every step of online retailer to bring back business and footfalls at their stores.

While customers are enjoying the discounts like never before, just how many players will survive the current onslaught is yet to be seen.