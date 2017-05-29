O C Tanner looks at organic growth in Indian market

Global employee engagement and recognition solutions company O C Tanner is looking at expanding their presence in India in an organic manner. India is the company's fourth-largest market and is rapidly growing, said Beth Thornton, Executive Vice President.

“Earlier, we used to primarily cater to multinational company clients in India. That is no longer the case and now we have a lot of Indian companies as well working with us to build their rewards and recognition strategies,” she said.

Contrary to popular perception that Indian market is underdeveloped, Thornton said it was not at all the case. She added that there is a strong desire to get employee recognition in place and have the workforce engaged.

Thornton explained that it was noticed that culture is the way to keep employees engaged and be productive. “Companies are taking to steps to have internal recognition mechanisms. For them, it is not just a programme but a strategy as well,” she explained.

In terms of the companies, Thornton is of the view that rewards and recognition is not just restricted to large technology companies, but is also prevalent in companies of other sectors as well.

Currently, while O C Tanner caters mainly to the larger companies, Thornton said that as smaller companies grow in size, they would be able to provide services to them as well.

With respect to the rewards and recognition policies, O C Tanner also helps companies strategise in terms of the organisational culture which they wish to promote and also get talent that they fit into this vision.

“Rewards and recognition also has a peer to peer component and also celebrates accomplishment. No two companies’ strategies are alike,” she explained.

The firm also offers flexibility in terms of the recognition and rewards strategy. Thornton added that they have seen a correlation between recognition and attrition. “We have seen a direct correlation between executive recognition and engagement. Managers who recognise this have a lower rate of attrition and higher productivity,” she said.

O C Tanner has about 30 employees in India and this includes a technology team, apart from operations and customer service team. Further, she added that they also have a platform for sharing best practices of companies with each other so that all of their clients can learn from the strengths and weaknesses of each other.