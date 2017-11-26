App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 26, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Numero Uno plans to open 36 stores in next 3 years, most likely to expand in West and South India

The domestic apparel brand, which was once known as a jeanswear maker, has expanded its collections, including shirts, t-shirts and footwear, among others, and aims at gaining greater market share of the segment

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Denim brand Numero Uno is looking to open about 36 stores in the next three years in regions other than northern India, where it has a strong presence through a network of over 180 stores.

As part of its expansion plans, the company will be tapping the southern and western market and is betting big on the demand from the regions.

The company will be investing over Rs 10 crore to open the stores.

"We would be opening 12 stores per year for the next three years, mostly in South and West India considering less presence in those regions compared to north India," Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CMD Narinder Singh Dhingra told PTI.

related news

East India is also on our cards as the market has a huge potential, he added.

The domestic apparel brand, which was once known as a jeanswear maker, has expanded its collections, including shirts, t-shirts and footwear, among others, and aims at gaining greater market share of the segment.

Incorporated in 1987, the company, which has never exported its products, is looking at various options to export from the next year.

The company is looking at a 15-20 percent revenue growth, taking into account the planned expansion.

When asked about the investment, Dhingra said: "For an average size store of 600 square feet, the investment comes to between Rs 25-35 lakhs, which is what we are planning to do".

The company also announced its foray into the premium sportswear segment 'athleisure' and aims to grab a substantial market share over the years.

Athleisure is a trend in which clothing designed for workouts and other athletic activities is worn in other settings, such as the workplace, school or other casual or social occasions.

tags #Business #Companies #Retail

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.