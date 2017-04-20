App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 20, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nucleus Software board to consider share buyback on April 25

Share buyback typically improves earnings per share and is a mechanism to return surplus cash to shareholders besides supporting share price during periods of sluggish market condition.

Nucleus Software board to consider share buyback on April 25

IT company Nucleus Software Exports today said its board will meet on April 25 to consider the buyback of equity shares.

"... a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on April 25, 2017, to consider the proposal of buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company, up to such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the Board may decide," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Share buyback typically improves earnings per share and is a mechanism to return surplus cash to shareholders besides supporting share price during periods of sluggish market condition.

Indian IT companies are under pressure to return excess cash on their books to shareholders through generous dividends and buybacks.

Earlier this week, shareholders of India's largest software company TCS approved a Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan, the biggest in the Indian capital market.

Infosys too outlined its capital allocation policy recently to return up to Rs 13,000 crore this financial year through dividend and/or buyback, and while its smaller peer HCL Technologies has approved a buyback of up to 3.50 crore shares worth Rs 3,500 crore.

Earlier this year, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp, IT company Cognizant announced a USD 3.4 billion share buyback.

tags #Business #equity #HCL Technologies #Infosys #IT company #Nucleus Software Exports

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.