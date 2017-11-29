NTPC looks to acquire stressed commissioned plants

State-run power giant NTPC has floated a tender to acquire commissioned stressed coal-based power plants in the country.

At present, out of the 40 GW stressed coal-based power generation capacity, about 12 GW capacity worth around Rs 50,000 crore commissioned after April 1, 2014 and is eligible under this tender.

According to the tender document, the company will shortlist the suitable operational domestic coal-based power assets located in India for possible acquisition after evaluating the offered projects.

Each plant size should be at least 500 MW, according to the document. Thus it would acquire only subcritical and supercritical power plants.

It says that any promoter or lender, authorised financial intermediaries of the power generation companies, independent power producers/developers are eligible for offering their operational domestic coal based power assets located in India.

All power plants which have commercial date of operation (COD) on April 1, 2014 onwards, are eligible under for acquisition by NTPC.

These plants must be designed for operating on 100 per cent domestic coal for the rated capacity.

It also provides that plant must have availability of coal for 85 per cent plant load factor or capacity utilisation.

The original equipment manufacturer / original equipment supplier shall have indigenous manufacturing facilities for each boiler and turbine generator of the station, it said.

NTPC has an installed capacity of 51,708 MW comprising of 28 coal based, 8 gas/liquid fuel based and 13 renewable energy (Solar PV and Wind)/ Hydro power projects.

It has massive ongoing capacity addition plans with around 20,000 MW projects under construction. The company is also contemplating increasing its generation assets by means of possible acquisition of coal-based power assets located in India.