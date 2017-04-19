App
Apr 18, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC JV to cut power supply to 3 states over pending dues

A joint venture of state-run NTPC has decided to snap power supply to three states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana from its Vallure thermal station over non-payment of dues of Rs 1,388 crore.

The NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Ltd (NTECL) has issued a notice for regulation of power supply to Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka to the extent of 1,229 MW from its Vallur Thermal Power Station (1500 MW), for non-payment of long outstanding dues of Rs 1,388 crore, a source said.

"The regulation or suspension of power supply shall be implemented from 00:00 hrs of April 26, 2017, and is expected to seriously affect power supply position in these states," the source said.

The NTECL, a joint venture company between NTPC and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, is engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

The joint venture was formed for setting up a 1,500 mw coal-based power station at Vallur, Ennore in Tamil Nadu utilising the existing infrastructure facility at Ennore and supply power mainly to Tamil Nadu and also to Kerala, Karnataka and Pondicherry.

