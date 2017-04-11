App
Apr 07, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC commissions 660 MW unit at Solapur project

"With this, the commissioned capacity of NTPC Group has become 51,410 MW," the company said.

NTPC commissions 660 MW unit at Solapur project

State-run power giant NTPC today said Unit-1 of 660 MW of Solapur Super Thermal Power Project in Maharashtra has been commissioned.

"With this, the commissioned capacity of NTPC Group has become 51,410 MW," the company said.

The NTPC has 20 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 10 solar PV, 1 Hydro, 1 wind and 9 Subsidiaries/Joint Venture power stations.

The company has capacity of over 20,000 MW under implementation at 23 locations across the country including 4,000 MW being undertaken by joint venture and subsidiary companies.

In FY'17, NTPC's annual generation exceeded 250 BUs. The company also commenced coal mining at Pakri Barwadih and commissioned first high efficiency 800 MW unit at Kudgi.

