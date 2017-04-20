App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 20, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC board approves plan to raise $6 bn via bonds

"The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on April 19, 2017, has accorded approval for updating and upsizing the USD 4 billion MTN (medium term note) programme up to USD 6 billion for raising debt from international markets to part finance capital expenditure on new/ongoing projects, coal mining projects, renovation and modernisation of power stations and for other permissible end uses," it said in a BSE filing.

State-run NTPC today said its board has approved the proposal to increase the amount to be raised by issuing bonds in international markets to USD 6 billion from USD 4 billion.

"The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on April 19, 2017, has accorded approval for updating and upsizing the USD 4 billion MTN (medium term note) programme up to USD 6 billion for raising debt from international markets to part finance capital expenditure on new/ongoing projects, coal mining projects, renovation and modernisation of power stations and for other permissible end uses," it said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the board has also approved the proposal to issue Notes up to Rs 50 billion (Rupee denominated bonds) and/or up to USD 750 million equivalent (foreign currency bonds other than Rupee denominated) in the international markets either under the MTN programme or on standalone basis in one or more tranches.

