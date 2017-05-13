NPPA puts 19 medical devices on monitoring list, seeks details from cos to cap prices

In a latest crackdown to curb high prices of medical devices, NPPA or the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, India's drugs pricing watchdog, on Saturday has issued a memorandum to monitor prices of 19 medical devices sold.

The move comes at the back of NPPA's decision in February to slash prices of coronary stents by up to 85 percent.

Under the monitoring list, reviewed by Moneycontrol, the government has included catheters, heart valves, orthopedic implants, internal prosthetic replacements, intra ocular lenses, disposable hypodermic needles, bone cements, surgical dressings, umbilical tapes, scalp vein set, in vitro diagnostic sevices of HIV, HBsAg and HCV, ablation devices among others.

The government said it has invoked Para 20 of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013 which provides for monitoring the prices of non-scheduled formulations.

The monitoring allows the government to make sure that no manufacturer or importer or distributor is allowed to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of a non-scheduled drug more than ten percent of MRP during preceding twelve months.

If the increase is beyond ten percent of MRP - the manufacturers will be made liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest thereon from the date of increase in price in addition to the penalty.

NPPA gave manufacturers/importers/distributors time till May 31 to provide details including pricing data pertaining to the 19 medical devices it has put on the monitoring list.

"A series of meetings have been held with the Medical Devices Industries and Associations for the purpose of arriving at a consensus on the format which will be used for collecting Data on Medical Devices for Monitoring,” said Kalyan Nag, adviser (cost) of NPPA in a letter addressed to medical devices trade bodies and associations.

“It has been found that reaching a consensus on classification may not be possible due to diverse opinions about the classifications among the medical devices industries. In view of this, a new format based on Form-V prescribed under DPCO, 2013 has been prepared and the same is enclosed,” said Nag.

“Now each company has to give the information as per all the medical devices it is selling in the market with all necessary details,” he added.