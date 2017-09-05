App
Sep 05, 2017 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not bad after all? Apple Airpods dominate US market for wireless earphones

Over 9 lakh completely wireless headphone units have been sold in the US this year

Moneycontrol News

Apple’s Airpods have emerged as the clear champion in the wireless earbuds market. According to the data by the NPD group over 85 percent of the money spent on the wireless earbuds in US was directed at Apple Airpods.

The completely wireless headphones refer to headphones that have two individual earbuds without any connecting wire. According to the data over nine lakh completely wireless headphone units have been sold in the US this year. Besides Apple, several other manufacturers including Sony and Bose have their presence in the market segment.

The Airpods were released by Apple in December 2016. This was done aimed at dominating the emerging market for wireless earbuds.

The sale of the product though was marred by many hurdles. As per a tech blog BGR, until April, orders were delayed by up to six weeks due to problems in the supply network. But the company was later able to rectify the problem and decreased the product shipping time by half.

The NPD report stated that “Since launching in December, Apple’s AirPods have accounted for 85 percent of totally wireless headphone dollar sales in the U.S., ….. Apple’s path to leadership in the category is helped by disruptive pricing, brand resonance, and excitement over the W1 chip, which significantly eases Bluetooth connections to iOS and Mac devices.”

 

