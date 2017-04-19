Nomura launches FinTech program for innovation in cap markets

Global financial services company Nomura today launched a financial technology (FinTec) program to help start ups develop innovative solutions for capital markets and investment banking.

Under the 'Voyager - Nomura FinTech Partnership' program selected startups would get a chance to collaborate with Nomura businesses across regions and create products and solutions which can potentially be implemented in the financial industry.

The program will also provide them global exposure and enhanced visibility in the FinTech ecosystem.

"Nomura, today commenced the 'Voyager - Nomura FinTech Partnership' in India aimed at harnessing emerging technologies to help transform its businesses and services," the firm said in a statement.

"We are inviting entrepreneurs to participate in the program to build innovative solutions for capital markets and investment banking that can be deployed across the firm and financial industry," it added.

According to Nomura Holdings senior managing director (innovations) Yo Akatsuka, the financial services firm has already gained momentum in FinTech with an accelerator program in Japan, and establishment of N-Village, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to promote new business development and open innovation.

"We also plan to create a new 10 billion yen fund to provide financial support to start-ups (globally). The Voyager initiative in India is a further sign of our commitment to engage with start-ups and encourage financial innovation," Akatsuka said.