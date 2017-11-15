App
Nov 15, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nomura identifies 8 start-ups under India FinTech Programme

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global investment bank Nomura has identified eight start-ups under its India FinTech Programme that aims to build innovative solutions for the capital markets and investment banking (CMIB) segment.

The 'Voyager - Nomura FinTech Partnership' programme in India was launched earlier this year with an aim to build innovative solutions for CMIB that can be deployed across the firm and financial services industry, a company release said.

Eight start-ups were selected from over 150 global applicants that collaborated with Nomura over 10 weeks to develop "Proof of Concepts", it added.

The eight identified start-ups include Datum Solutions, Recommender Labs, Senseforth, Simility, Stride.ai, Surukam, Tookitaki and vPhrase.

"The Voyager initiative in India is a further sign of our commitment to drive financial innovation globally," said Yo Akatsuka, Senior Managing Director, Innovations, Nomura Holdings.

The start-ups showcased a wide range of banking solutions including those for client on-boarding, business intelligence and market insights, enhanced risk and control, and human resources management, using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, anomaly detection, natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG) and chatbots.

"Our engagement and partnership with start-ups has yielded highly promising solutions to address a number of banking industry pain points as well as create new opportunities. This is a strong testament of successful collaboration with the broader FinTech ecosystem," Nomura Services India President and CEO R K Rangan said.

Nomura collaborated with PwC as a strategic programme partner, and with Google, IBM, Amazon Internet Services and Let's Talk Payments to bring industry expertise to the Voyager programme.

