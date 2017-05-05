App
Stocks
May 05, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia, Blackberry to make a comeback in India: Here's their strategy

Even as India’s smartphones market is brimming with multiple brands vying for space, two of the country’s former favourites are all set to make a comeback.

Nokia, Blackberry to make a comeback in India: Here's their strategy

Moneycontrol News

Even as India’s smartphones market is brimming with multiple brands vying for space, two of the country’s former favourites are all set to make a comeback. Finnish start-up HMD Global, the owner of Nokia brand

Finnish startup HMD Global, the owner of Nokia brand licence, and Optimeus Group, owner of BlackBerry licence in India, plan to invest Rs 200 crore each to re-enter the Indian market.

In order to recreate a footprint in the domestic market, Nokia will first launch its iconic feature phone 3310 in May before it moves on to launch three smartphone models. Apart from using the nostalgia associated with Nokia to relaunch the brand, the company will also look to make its mid-end Nokia 6 online- exclusive.

BlackBerry, on the other hand, plans to target enterprise customers first and targets sales through retail chains before widening presence in the market. It has already lined up sales via 4,000 retailers including retail chains and premium stores and hopes to clock sales worth Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal.

Of the two launches planned, one BlackBerry model will be launched next month priced less than Rs 40,000 and another in July priced sub-Rs 20,000, according to an article in the Economic Times today.

Currently, nearly 70 percent of the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Samsung and other Chinese brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Motorola and Gionee. While these players are largely playing on camera and selfie-crazy buyers, Nokia will continue to build its brand on durability while BlackBerry will promote its security features.

Nokia has started manufacturing the 3310 phones at its Foxconn plant in India, while BlackBerry will be manufactured in Optiemus’ own plant. Like most of their competitors, both will be based on Google’s Android operating system.

