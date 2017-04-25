App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Nokia 3310, pre-orders from May 5 at a price of Rs 3,899

Available in four color variants – Warm Red, Yellow, Dark Blue and Grey, Nokia's latest feature phone runs on an S30+ operating system with a 2.5G connectivity.

Nokia 3310, pre-orders from May 5 at a price of Rs 3,899

Nokia’s iconic phone, Nokia 3310 is all set to make a comeback. As per a report, Nokia 3310 (2017) will be available for orders from May 5 at a price of Rs 3,899. The report also claims that the deliveries for the revamped Nokia 3310 will begin in May 2017 in India.

Available in four color variants – Warm Red, Yellow, Dark Blue and Grey, Nokia’s latest feature phone runs on an S30+ operating system with a 2.5G connectivity.

Unlike the old version the new 3310, comes with a colored screen which allows web browsing in its 2.4-inch display screen.

The new phone sports a 2MP rear camera and comes pre-installed with a new the modern version of the classic “Snake” game.

HMD Global claims that the phone has a month long standby and can deliver up to 22 hours of talk time.

HMD announced a range of Android smartphones -- Nokia 6, 5 and 3 at the Mobile World Congress event back in February this year. The new smartphones are also expected to be released soon.

