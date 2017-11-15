App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 14, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

No undue insistence by govt on dividend payout by PSUs: Anant Geete

Recent reports suggested that the finance ministry had demanded a dividend payout between 30 per cent and 100 per cent from 12 of the state-owned firms from their 2016-17 or 2017-18 net profit, share buybacks or bonus shares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises Minister Anant Geete today denied reports that the government was demanding hefty dividend from a few reluctant state-owned firms to bridge any tax shortfall this year.

He clarified that there is no undue insistence being made in this regard. "We are not insisting much on dividend, but all our central public sector enterprises are paying satisfactory dividend," Geete told PTI.

Recent reports suggested that the finance ministry had demanded a dividend payout between 30 per cent and 100 per cent from 12 of the state-owned firms from their 2016-17 or 2017-18 net profit, share buybacks or bonus shares.

According to estimates, the Centre has budgeted USD 21.8 billion in dividend payouts from all state firms in the current financial year, slightly less than the previous year. However, businesses have experienced disruptions of late, stemming from the government's move to demonetise high-value currency notes a year ago and the rollout of goods and services tax in July.

related news

Central public sector enterprises may only finalise their full dividend payouts for the current fiscal in September next year. Besides, the minister said efforts are being made to finalise the Industry 4.0 policy within the next six months.

"The fear is that in the race to become multinationals, domestic firms should not forget India," Geete said in a lighter vein, adding that a majority of India Inc was pursuing international projects, especially in Africa.

Addressing a conference organised by CII here, the minister assured the government's support to domestic companies to help realise their ambition to become MNCs. He also said the government plans to spend Rs 3,000 crore to implement various programmes under the Capital Goods Policy.

tags #Anant Geete #Economy #government #Tax

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.