App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 28, 2017 11:42 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

No plans to list life insurance co currently; industry to grow by 15%: Kotak Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank has bought Old Mutual Fund's 26 percent in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance and the sale has ended Old Mutual's joint venture with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has bought Old Mutual Fund's 26 percent in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance and the sale has ended Old Mutual's joint venture with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Gaurang Shah, President-Asset Management, Insurance & International Business at Kotak Mahindra Bank said the reason for buying the stake was their optimism for the whole sector - broadly financial services and life insurance. Moreover, the bank's capital adequacy is very good. The capital adequacy for Kotak Life stands at 3 and so there is no need to raise capital and hence would not look at listing insurance business as of now, said Shah.

Old Mutual Fund is in the process of restructuring and they approached Kotak to buyout their stake. Moreover, with Kotak Bank always looking to grow either inorganically or organically, the strategic interest of both the entities matched and so the deal got concluded, said Shah.

On the listing front, he said that not looking at listing the life insurance company immediately.

Watch accompanying videos for more details.

tags #Business #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Old Mutual Fund

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.