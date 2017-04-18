App
Apr 18, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

No major impact of Ola, Uber drivers' strike in Delhi

Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), which has given a call for the strike, claimed that more drivers will join the protest from afternoon onwards against "low fares"

A one-day strike called by Ola and Uber drivers here had no major impact today as commuters easily found cabs to reach their destination during the morning rush hours.

Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), which has given a call for the strike, claimed that more drivers will join the protest from afternoon onwards against "low fares".

Although cabs were easily available on several routes, app-based cab aggregators resorted to surge-pricing on some routes.

The situation remained normal as the auto and taxi unions have decided not to participate in the strike.

Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union (yellow-black taxis) said they will work as usual.

"We will not support the strike in Delhi," Rajendra Soni, the general secretary of both the associations, said.

SDAD, which claims to represent to 1.25 lakh drivers of Ola and Uber, has demanded that fares be increased from existing Rs 6 per km to around Rs 20 per km. They also demand abolition of the 25 per cent commission the drivers are charged by companies.

In February this year, a strike called by SDAD had hit hard the commuters in Delhi-NCR as most of Ola-Uber drivers remained off road for 13 days.

