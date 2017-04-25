App
Apr 25, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC's Karnataka pellet plant gets into trial run

Public mining company NMDC has started trial production at its pellet plant at Donimalai in Bellary district of Karnataka. "The construction of... the pellet plant at Donimalai in Karnataka is complete and trial production commenced," said the latest report of the steel ministry.

NMDC has set up the 1.2 million tonne per annum pellet plant at Donimalai as part of its value addition and diversification plans.

The report said the mining firm is in the process of expanding its business through forward integration in both greenfield and brownfield projects by developing a 2 mtpa pellet plant at Nagarnar along with 2 mtpa beneficiation project at Bacheli.

"Regarding the 2 mtpa pellet plant at Nagarnar, all the statutory clearances have been received and site development work commenced. Statutory clearances for slurry pipeline system and ore processing plant at Bacheli are being obtained," it said.

NMDC has already diversified its activities in renewable energy by setting up a wind mill in Karnataka and is exploring possibilities of tapping solar energy. Pellet is a value-added form of low-grade iron ore and is used as a raw material in making steel.

NMDC will produce blast furnace-grade pellets with 65 per cent iron content with a size of 6-16 mm.

