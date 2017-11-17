App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 16, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC produces record 7.18 million tonne iron ore in Q2 FY18

The production in July-September 2017 was 14 percent more compared to 6.31 million tonnes of iron ore produced by the company during the same quarter of 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned miner NMDC on Thursday reported a record iron ore production of 7.18 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter ending September this year.

The production in July-September 2017 was 14 percent more compared to 6.31 million tonnes of iron ore produced by the company during the same quarter of 2016-17, NMDC said in a statement.

The country's largest iron ore producer said it has achieved this record "in spite of volatile situation in global iron and steel market."

The sales of iron ore during the said quarter were at 8.30 million tonne, 3.62 percent higher from 8.01 million during the three-month period a year ago.

related news

"NMDC's production of iron ore for the first half (financial) year 2017-18 is 15.67 million tonne registering a rise of 13 percent over CPLY (corresponding period last year) and sales of iron ore is 17.48 million tonne which is up by 11 percent over the CPLY," it said.

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh has congratulated the PSU under his ministry for achieving the numbers.

"From overall net profit jump to increase in iron ore production output, these are some really positive numbers. Congratulations to @nmdclimited," he said in a tweet.

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC has reported a 9.54 percent rise in net profit at Rs 844.30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The country's largest iron ore miner had reported Rs 770.76 crore net profit in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

The minister had earlier said that steel PSUs are not holy cows and should step out of their comfort zone to perform and compete with private players.

The minister had also warned that the PSUs cannot afford to sit on their laurels in the changing scenario in the world, the minister had said.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.