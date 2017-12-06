App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 06, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC may ink MoU with Vietnam's Masan for tungsten mine stake

"Then the due diligence will be done. After that we will take a call on whether to invest (in the mine) and if yes how much. We have a JV partnership with Midhani. DMRL will be supporting in the form of funding the due diligence," said P K Satpathy, NMDC Director (production), at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run miner NMDC is likely to soon sign an MoU with Vietnam-based Masan Resources for a possible acquisition of a minority stake in a tungsten mine in the Southeast Asian nation, a top company official said today.

"We have got clearance from the Ministry (of Steel) (for the MoU). We are going to have an MoU with Masan Resources very soon.

"Then the due diligence will be done. After that we will take a call on whether to invest (in the mine) and if yes how much. We have a JV partnership with Midhani. DMRL will be supporting in the form of funding the due diligence," said P K Satpathy, NMDC Director (production), at a press conference.

Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), associated with the DRDO, is responsible for the development and manufacture of complex metals and materials required for modern warfare and weapon systems.

related news

He said the JV with Midhani, a defence PSU, has also identified some resources in Tasmania, Australia, and one in the UK for exploration.

Sources in the company said the MoU may be signed next month.

Masan operates a mine that produces about 6,000 tonnes of ammonium para tungsten per annum.

Currently, India mainly imports tungsten, a rare metal found naturally on earth, for its domestic requirements due to higher production cost.

NMDC and Midhani signed an MoU in October last year to explore suitable tungsten assets in India and abroad for investment as well as development of technologies for converting tungsten ore into ammonium para tungsten.

"Our country's requirement will be in the order of 250 -300 tonnes. It (the usage of tungsten) is confined to defence requirements," Satpathy said indicating NMDC may have interest in acquiring a minority stake only.

N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC, said the company will be investing about Rs 3,500 crore this fiscal year towards capex, including for the steel plant that it is setting up in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

Kumar said NMDC will focus on gold exploration in the tenements they acquired a few years ago in Australia.

Similarly, the company will participate in auction of gold mines in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

On iron ore production outlook for the current fiscal, the CMD said they expect the output to cross 34 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, NMDC is organising a function here on December 8 to celebrate its diamond jubilee.

The celebrations would formally inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, while Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh will preside over the function, Kumar said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Ministers Vishnu Deo Sai and Y S Chowdary are also expected to participate in the programme, he added.

tags #Business #Companies #Masan #MoU #NMDC

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.