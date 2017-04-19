NMDC Ltd, DMRL ink pact to explore tungsten reserves

NMDC Limited and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) today signed an MOU for working together on exploring tungsten reserves in India and abroad.

"NMDC and DMRL will together work on preparation of a detailed project report for assessment of potential tungsten reserves within the country and explore opportunities for acquisition/ sourcing tungsten minerals elsewhere abroad through appointment of reputed consultants," said a statement by NMDC.

Tungsten metal is of strategic importance to the country because of its essential requirement in the manufacture of tungsten based heavy alloy ammunition systems for armed forces, it said.

Availability of tungsten in India is very limited and not being mined as it is economically not viable. China is the largest producer of tungsten producing more than 80 per cent of world production. Presently, India's requirement of this strategic mineral is being met through imports, it added.