App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 18, 2017 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC Ltd, DMRL ink pact to explore tungsten reserves

NMDC Limited and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) today signed an MOU for working together on exploring tungsten reserves in India and abroad.

NMDC Ltd, DMRL ink pact to explore tungsten reserves

NMDC Limited and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) today signed an MOU for working together on exploring tungsten reserves in India and abroad.

"NMDC and DMRL will together work on preparation of a detailed project report for assessment of potential tungsten reserves within the country and explore opportunities for acquisition/ sourcing tungsten minerals elsewhere abroad through appointment of reputed consultants," said a statement by NMDC.

Tungsten metal is of strategic importance to the country because of its essential requirement in the manufacture of tungsten based heavy alloy ammunition systems for armed forces, it said.

Availability of tungsten in India is very limited and not being mined as it is economically not viable. China is the largest producer of tungsten producing more than 80 per cent of world production. Presently, India's requirement of this strategic mineral is being met through imports, it added.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.