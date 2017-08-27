App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 24, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog suggests breakup of Coal India

Niti Aayog today suggested spinning off Coal India's subsidiaries into separate enities so that each can independently develop its own strategy and business model.

Niti Aayog suggests breakup of Coal India

Niti Aayog today suggested spinning off Coal India's subsidiaries into separate enities so that each can independently develop its own strategy and business model.

"The implementation of the proposal to spin-off the subsidiaries of CIL as separate public sector entities must also be implemented so that they may independently develop their own strategies and business models," Niti Aayog said in its Three-Year Action Agenda.

The government think tank has come out with a detailed plan for reforms in the economy, judiciary, regulatory structure and social sectors in its 'Three Year Action Agenda, 2017-18 to 2019-20'.

The government think-tank has also suggested using market mechanism to open the coal mining sector for commercial mining.

"We must also take steps to transition to coal pricing on commercial lines. There is need to end the current practice of segmenting coal markets between power and non-power sectors with subsidy being given to the ultimate intended beneficiary through direct benefit transfer," it said.

Allowing specialised mining firms to mine coal can go a long way towards improving the efficiency of mining.

It also suggested that efforts should be made to improve labour productivity, augmenting coal production and enhancing efficiency of distribution.

The output per man shift (OMS) from underground mines should be raised to increase coal production from underground coalmines, which is currently around eight per cent of the total coal output, it said.

To boost production, the on-going auction process and transfer of mining lease and other related activities of captive mines to the new successful bidders should be expedited by 2018.

"The production from captive blocks has been targeted at 400 MT by 2020; the yearly targets should be devised and, where required, coalmines should be re-allocated to achieve the above target," it said.

tags #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.