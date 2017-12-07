Nissan to launch self-driving cars by 2022

Nissan Motor Company is expected to roll out its self-driving cars by 2o22. The Japanese carmaker hopes to become a leader in the industry which is nascent as yet.

Nissan's Senior Vice-President Yutaka Sanada stated the company hopes to add autonomous-driving functions step-by-step. It hopes to first allow more cars to handle single-lane driving by themselves, and subsequently navigate urban roads, including intersections, by 2020.

According to a Bloomberg report, Nissan's biggest competitors to the finish line are Google’s Waymo, Tesla Incorporated and General Motors Company.

Waymo has the largest number of miles through driverless technologies, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Semi-autonomous driving features such as single-lane diving and auto parking are features that have already been incorporated by Nissan in its Japanese models of its Serena minivan, the X-Trail SUV and the new Leaf electric car.

Nissan said it will test an autonomous car on public roads in Japan in March, aiming to officially start the “robot taxi” rides in the early 2020s. The carmaker will put two Leaf electric cars, equipped with sensors and cameras and autonomous driving software developed by DeNA Co.