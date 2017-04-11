Nissan launches anniversary editions Datsun Go, Go+ models

Japanese auto major Nissan launched anniversary editions of its Datsun Go and Go+ models priced at Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 4.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

The anniversary editions of GO and GO+ come with sporty black rear spoiler on the exterior, keyless entry system, bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensor, radio and USB connection features, among others, the company said in a statement.

Datsun Business Unit Vice President Jerome Saigot this year Datsun marks its third anniversary in India. The company is planning a "series of customer benefit schemes to draw in more people to discover what Datsun has to offer", he added.