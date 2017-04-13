NINL despatches highest pig iron in March

Joint venture integrated steel company Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) today said that it despatched 91922 ton of pig iron in last month which is the highest March monthly despatch of the company.

This is also third highest monthly despatch since inception of the company in 2002, a company statement said.

The highest monthly despatch of 111562 ton was achieved in January, 2011 while the second highest of 101290 ton was accomplished in January, 2010.

In the last financial year, NINL despatched 504234 ton of pig iron. NINL plans to execute Capital Repair in the first quarter of 2017-18, the statement said.

NINL, promoted by MMTC Ltd and Government of Odisha (IPICOL & OMC), produces Steel Billets, Pig Iron and LAM Coke along with Nut Coke, Coke Breeze, Crude Tar, Ammonium Sulphate and Granulated Slag.