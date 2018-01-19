App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 19, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT Tech Q3 net profit up 21% at Rs 75.6 cr

NIIT Technologies net profit was Rs 62.4 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NIIT Technologies today posted 21.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.6 crore for the December quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit was Rs 62.4 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

NIIT's revenues increased 9 per cent to Rs 756.5 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 693.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

It also said that the board has approved the appointment of Sudhir Singh as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Besides, Arvind Thakur has been elevated to the role of Vice Chairman and Managing Director, the statement said.

"Operating margins expanded 97 bps sequentially to 17.1 per cent as a result of growth in Digital engagements in US and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)," Singh said.

Revenues from EMEA expanded 7.2 per cent sequentially during the quarter and now accounts for 30 per cent of the revenue mix.

The US business grew 1.5 per cent sequentially contributing to 50 per cent of the mix. India and APAC business now represent 10 per cent each of the total mix.

"Continuing with the good intake in the previous quarter, fresh business of USD 130 million was secured during the current quarter which included 3 large deals and 8 new logos," NIIT Technologies Vice Chairman and Managing Director Arvind Thakur said.

The company said it continues to experience good traction in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment with revenues expanding 4 per cent sequentially during the quarter, contributing to 43 per cent of the revenue mix.

Travel and Transportation segment grew by 4.4 per cent and now represents 27 per cent of the total revenues.

Of the fresh business secured during the quarter, USD 82 million was from the US, USD 25 million from EMEA and USD 23 million from rest of the world.

Digital revenues grew 11 per cent sequentially, accounting for 25 per cent of the company's revenues.

The company has roped in three senior executives to drive growth.

Gautam Samantha, a former Infosys executive, will head Europe business, while ex-Fujitsu executive Anantha Basavaraju has joined as APAC head.

Another former Infosys executive, Madan Mohan has taken charge of a new service line around Data Services and Automation with his base in the US.

NIIT Technologies added 59 people during the quarter, taking the headcount to 9,081.

