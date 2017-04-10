App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 10, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT-led consortium bags Rs 750cr-deal from Canada's RECO

While the company declined to comment on the contract size, sources close to the deal said it is estimated to be about Rs 150 crore annually or Rs 750 crore over a period of five years.

NIIT-led consortium bags Rs 750cr-deal from Canada's RECO

Skills and talent development firm NIIT today said a consortium led by its Canada unit has bagged a five-year deal from Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO).

While the company declined to comment on the contract size, sources close to the deal said it is estimated to be about Rs 150 crore annually or Rs 750 crore over a period of five years.

"RECO has selected NIIT Learning Solutions in partnership with Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Canada as the exclusive designate for its real estate education programmes to design, develop, administer and deliver a new Registration Education Programme to be launched on July 1, 2019," NIIT CEO Designate Sapnesh Lalla told PTI.

The five-year agreement is extendable for a period of three years.

"Canada is a very important market for us and this deal will help strengthen our position in the region. We started operations about 2 years ago and have ramped up presence gradually. We have about 20 people in Canada and we will expand this to 45-50 in the next couple of years," he said.

RECO is a not-for-profit corporation that is delegated the authority by Ontario government to regulate real estate profession, protecting the public interest through a fair, safe and informed marketplace. It oversees the day-to-day regulation of Ontario's over 76,000 real estate registrants.

One of RECO's responsibilities is to establish education requirements to become a salesperson or broker in Ontario, or to maintain registration (continuing education). Any person who wants to become a registered real estate salesperson or broker in the province must complete RECO's Registration Education Program and obtain their registration.

The current programmes were delivered by an incumbent education provider. Data from the past five years shows that about 12,000 new students begin the programme each year with an annual individual course enrolment exceeding 55,000.

The new programme will aim to maximise experiential instruction opportunities for practical, real life skill application of the theory learned, accessible to students across Ontario.

"The last five years have seen a significant growth in the number of students enrolling in these programmes, as more and more individuals join the real state profession to cater to the rapid growth in the real estate market in Ontario," Lalla said.

tags #Business #Canada #NIIT #Real Estate Council of Ontario #Skills and talent development firm

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.