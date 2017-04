Cosmo Films' board has approved setting up of a new unit in Aurangabad.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Pankaj Poddar, CEO of Cosmo Films said that new specialty polyester plant to be set up at Aurangabad in Maharashtra would be funded through debt and internal accrual. Debt will be 75 percent of the project size, he said.

Talking about business, he said revenue drop has been due to drop in raw material prices.