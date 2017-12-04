New mobile operator may get 3 months to test services under TRAI rules

The Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to set a three-month deadline for an operator to test its mobile services in a circle before their commercial launch, according to a person familiar with the matter. This deadline will be extendable if the Department of Telecommunications, which has to finally approve the recommendations, so feels.

The new framework is part of the recommendations that the telecom regulator is likely to issue today. The new rules will set an architecture for a new operator wishing to start operations in a circle. The recommendations are in response to a reference that the latter had earlier sent to the regulator.

In a first, the operator will also be required to declare the network capacity for each circle where it wants to operate its services. Such a rule doesn't exist as of now.

Based upon the network capacity declared, the operator will be allowed to issue 5 percent of that as new SIMs for testing services. No porting in or porting out will be allowed in the three months that the operator will get to test its services.