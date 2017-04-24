Never received any order by district consumer forum: SpiceJet

App
Apr 24, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet today said it never received any complaint or order passed by a district consumer forum two years ago with respect to a consumer matter.

The airline's statement comes amid media reports saying that a consumer forum in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a bailable warrant against the carrier's managing director for ignoring a two-year-old order to reimburse ticket cost to a passenger.

In a statement, SpiceJet said, "the company was never in receipt of any complaint or order passed by the district consumer forum two years back related to a consumer matter".

Noting that the company was only in receipt of execution petition filed by the complainant in the said matter, the airline said it has already complied with the order of the forum in its totality.

"The company and its officers shall be taking all necessary steps to defend itself in the matter should there be any requirement," the statement said.

