Apr 04, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Network18, CII to host Global Natural Resources Conclave on April 5, 6

Two-day event to bring together key players from global natural resources sector on a common platform in the national capital.

Moneycontrol News

Network18 along with CII will be hosting a two-day event on April 5 and 6, 2017, which will bring together key players from global natural resources sector on a common platform.

The two-day event—Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)— will be held at New Delhi and is being endorsed by key ministries from the government viz. environment, mines and steel.

Gina Rinehart, the mining magnate and Australia’s richest citizen will give the keynote address. Additionally, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javdekar and Kiren Rijiju along with Canadian natural resources minister will be speaking on the natural resource sector. Chief Ministers of Goa and Madhya Pradesh will also join the conclave.

Furthermore, 20 nations, including Canada, Australia, UK and countries from the Middle East, will be participating in the event along with CXOs from public and private natural resources firms. Rajasthan and Jharkhand are the state partners to the conclave, while Canada is the country partner for the conclave.

GNRC will cover topics such as ‘importance of leveraging natural resources dividend’ and will see discussions and sessions on ‘Explore in India to Make in India,’ ‘future of oil & gas’ ‘all-round sustainability’, ‘disruptive technologies’, ‘global best practices’, and ‘the Indian states perspective.’

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “It is a very important moment for us to lead the very first Global Natural Resources Conclave in the country. We believe that natural resources can be the new fuel for India’s growth story and we are committed to becoming the catalyst in leading the dialogue on this sector. Through this conclave, we aim to create a credible and impactful platform for sharing perspectives on integrated natural resources.”

Updates on the event can be tracked using the hash tag #GNRC2017.

Disclaimer: Network 18 owns and publishes moneycontrol.com.

tags #Business #Canada #CII #Companies #GLOBAL NATURAL RESOURCES CONCLAVE #mines #Natural resources #Network18 #Shereen Bhan #steel

