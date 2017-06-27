Network18 announces the launch of Amplify18

Network18, one of India’s most diversified media conglomerates today announced the launch of Amplify18.

The Entertainment, Lifestyle & Brand amplification entity of Network18, Amplify18 will leverage the group’s pan-national television network along with the strong digital network to drive visibility, awareness and business growth for its clients through innovative advertising and communication formats.

In this direction, the group has appointed Mayur Parekh as Assistant General Manager to drive the corporate division. He will report to Puneet Singhvi, Head – Corporate Development.

Commenting on the launch, Puneet says, "Network18 is the largest National TV news network with reach spanning 23 states. This combined with the significant audience we aggregate on our digital network gives us a significant ability to drive our clients’ messaging all across the country. This is a unique positioning and strength that is unparalleled in the news space in India. With Mayur coming on board to lead the initiative, we look forward to leveraging his experience and our reach to create a successful integration and amplification vehicle for clients across domains.”

Through Amplify18, the group aims to roll out interesting and relevant brand content and distribution integrations in order to move beyond the current format of advertising being used by brands and organizations to improve brand awareness and thereby its equity.

On the new assignment, Mayur says, “This will certainly be an exciting creative stride for me and I am geared up to work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry. Our goal at Amplify18 is to make branded content business affable and most importantly an entertaining affair for our consumers. My role will be to take it to the next level by growing it aggressively."

Mayur has over 10 years of experience in the media industry. Prior to joining Network18, he was associated with The Times of India where he was in-charge of managing Integrated Media Solutions for Brands, Events, Films & Celebrities. He has completed Masters in Marketing Management from MET Mumbai.

Disclosure: Network18, which is launching Amplify18, also owns and publishes moneycontrol.com