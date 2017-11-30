Need to consolidate, India is 'biggest game in town', Tata's Chandra tells employees

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has spoken to his employees about the need for consolidation within the group and India being “the biggest game in town” for several group companies.

In an internal interview that has appeared the latest edition of the group’s digital magazine “Tata Review”, Chandrasekaran covers a lot of ground — from coping with his role to the main focus areas for the Tata group.

Answering a question about the Tata Group not being able to achieve its full potential because of its large size, Chandra partially agreed.

“We have far too many companies in the Tata Group and some level of consolidation is essential. Our aim should be to achieve the optimal level of consolidation without losing the entrepreneurial spirit we are famous for. We have not worked out all the details. We have our thoughts on this and will consider them carefully,” he said.

He added that apart from the three big companies — Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services — the Group wants to push greater focus on financial services, infrastructure, consumer businesses and travel and hospitality.

Peppered with references to his penchant for fitness and running marathons, Chandrasekaran said there was a need to bring uniformity to the group.

Talking about the India market, Chandrasekaran said: “The opportunity for many of our businesses in India is fantastic. They should use this opportunity to make investments and participate in and contribute to India’s growth story. I am quite bullish about the country’s economic prospects. No other market, I believe, is going to grow faster than India in the next 10-20 years. Considering our demographic profile, we have a consumer population that is going to have higher spending power. It’s a massive market, the biggest game in town.”

He added, however, that each of the Tata portfolio companies will have to look at their individual domestic prospects, and strategise accordingly.

Talking about the increasing digital component across industries, he said, “Digitisation is an area where we have a lot to achieve. It’s not just a project; it’s a new way of thinking. The world is changing rapidly; every physical aspect now has a digital overlay. Tata companies have to think through their digital journey. They have to understand what it means to them, be open enough to adopt and adapt, and make the necessary adjustments in their business models. We will definitely engage with our companies and bring them the necessary tools to get them started on this journey.”

Clarifying his stand on a recent interview where he spoke of pruning the Tata business portfolio, Chandrasekaran said that while he emphasises on returns and capital allocation, that does not mean the group will exit a business that does not meet targets. “There will be times, though, when hard decisions are inevitable. We have to be performing at the highest level of every business we are in,” he said.

To the employees, Chandrasekaran emphasised the need to “collaborate and have aspirations” at the business and individual levels.

When asked about the differences in managing TCS, where he was the CEO, before taking over as the Chairman of the entire Tata Group in February this year, Chandrasekaran said: “My tenure in TCS taught me how to build and scale businesses rapidly. I have developed global relationships and have a deeper appreciation for cultures around the world. It opened my thinking in several ways. At the group level, the nature of the job is different…I have become more conscious of the word 'purpose' than ever before. I realise the huge responsibility placed on me to develop 'business with purpose'. I have to take a broader view about what’s good for the group, industry and the country. Additionally, the decision making process is different. I’m enjoying every moment of it.”