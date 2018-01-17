NCR gets India's fourth Trump Tower: Gurugram edition launched with 258 flats

The luxury residential market of the capital was jolted this week with the launch of the iconic Trump Tower in Gurugram. The project made headlines by garnering Rs 150 crore on the very first day of its launch. CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan brought us an exclusive peek into what trump luxury looks like and why there are so many takers in a comatose realty market.
