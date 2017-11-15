App
Nov 15, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT issues notice to Reliance Communications over Manipal Technologies 'dues'

The Karnataka-based company has claimed a due of Rs 2.7 crore for the biometrics fingerprint scanners supplied to RCom in 2016. However, the money was not paid as RCom claimed that the invoices were raised in the name of HP financial services and not RCom.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today issued a notice to Reliance Communications over a petition filed by Manipal Technologies Ltd seeking its due.

The appellate tribunal has agreed to hear the matter on December 4.

The Karnataka-based company has claimed a due of Rs 2.7 crore for the biometrics fingerprint scanners supplied to RCom in 2016. However, the money was not paid as RCom claimed that the invoices were raised in the name of HP financial services and not RCom.

Earlier, it had approached the National Company Law Tribunal, which had rejected Manipal's plea, accepting RCom's argument that dues were not against the firm.

Following this, Manipal Technologies moved the NCLAT.

