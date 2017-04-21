App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBW against Subrata Roy cancelled after he appears in court

A SEBI court today cancelled its non-bailable arrest warrants against Sahara chief Subrata Roy and three of his group firms' directors after they appeared before it in a case filed by the SEBI against them.

NBW against Subrata Roy cancelled after he appears in court

A SEBI court today cancelled its non-bailable arrest warrants against Sahara chief Subrata Roy and three of his group firms' directors after they appeared before it in a case filed by the SEBI against them.

The special SEBI court cancelled the NBWs against them after they furnished fresh bail bonds of Rs two lakh each and gave undertakings to the court that they would attend its trial proceeding against them regularly.

The court further decided to frame charges in the SEBI case against Roy and his three group firms' directors - Ravishankar Dubey, Ashok Roy Choudhary and Vandana Bhargava on May 18.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had filed a case against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment, their promoter Subrata Roy and the three directors in 2012, alleging that these companies had collected a huge amount of money from investors without listing the securities on the stock exchanges.

As Roy and others had not appear before the court earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against them on March 31 this year. The accused had challenged the issuance of NBWs against them in the Bombay High Court which asked them to approach the trial court before May 3 for relief.

According to the SEBI, the Sahara Group companies issued 'Optional Fully Convertible Debentures' for public in 2009 under the garb of private placement. This violated the SEBI Act because companies have to list such securities on the stock exchanges which they did not do.

Although the complaint did not specify the amount collected from investors, it is estimated that it worked out to around Rs 24,000 crore, said SEBI lawyer Omprakash Jha who appeared along with advocate Purnima Advani today. The maximum punishment for the offence is ten years' jail term and fine of Rs 25 crore, Jha said.

The Supreme Court had recently asked Roy, who has been released on parole, to appear before it on April 28 and had also ordered the Bombay High Court's official liquidator to auction Sahara property Amby Valley.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.