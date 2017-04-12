App
Apr 12, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC to help develop 2 projects worth $50 mn in Mauritius

The government told the Lok Sabha that an agreement was inked between NBCC and Mauritius government to develop the social housing project at Dagotiere and Mare Tabac in Mauritius. The pact was signed last month.

State-owned NBCC will help develop a social housing project and construct a new Supreme Court building in Mauritius, which together are estimated to cost USD 50 million.

NBCC has been appointed as Project Management Consultant (PMC) agency on "deposit work basis" and would provide various architectural services, among others.

"The estimated cost of the project is USD 20 million," Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said. During Question Hour, he also said that NBCC had signed an agreement in March with the Mauritius government for construction of new Supreme Court building on PMC basis. "The estimated cost of the project is USD 30 million," he said.

These projects are financed by the Indian government under Grant Assistance to Mauritius. Besides, NBCC is acting as a PMC for renovation work of Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and project work of Institute for Security and Law Enforcement Studies (ISLES) in Maldives.

