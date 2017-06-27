Natco to launch generic Vidaza in USA market soon

Natco Pharma Limited today said it got the final approval of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the generic version of Vidaza (Azacitidine for Injection, 100mg per Vial), single-Dose Vial.

According to a statement issued by the drug maker, Natco and its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in the near future.

Vidaza by Celgene Corporation is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Vidaza generated total combined sales of USD 188 million for the twelve-month period ending April 2017, based on industry sales data.

Natco shares were trading at Rs 969.25 apiece on BSE at 14.30 hrs down 0.33 percent over previous close.