Natco launches Hepatitis B drug

Natco Pharma on Monday said it has launched a generic version of Tenofovir Alafenamide, a drug used to treat chronic Hepatitis B in the country.

The company is one of the first entities to launch the generic version of the drug under its brand Tafnat, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Natco is producing Tafnat under license from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and Gilead Sciences.

The company said it has priced the medicine at Rs 1,900 for a monthly pack of 30 tablets for the Indian market.

Shares of the company today ended 1.3 per cent down at Rs 1,007.35 apiece on the BSE.