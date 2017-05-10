Natco launches blood cancer drug pomalidomide in India

Moneycontrol News

Natco Pharma on Wednesday said it has launched a generic version of blood cancer drug pomalidomide in India.

The drug which is sold under brand name Pomalyst by Celegene in the US.

Natco will market generic pomalidomide capsules under its brand name POMALID in India. The generic medicine will be available in three dosages of 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg capsules, priced at Rs 5000, Rs 10,000, and Rs.20,000 respectively for a monthly pack of 21 capsules.

Pomalidomide is a thalidomide analogue indicated, in combination with dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.

"We believe, this is approximately 98 percent discount of price from what it is sold at in the USA to patients, per secondary market data researched," Natco claimed.

The latest drug is expected to strengthen Natco's oncology portfolio. Natco derives around one-third of its revenues from oncology. The oncology division was major revenue generator for Natco before it was eclipsed by its hepatitis-C franchisee in FY16. Natco revenues stood at Rs 1152.8 crore in FY16. Oncology portfolio of Natco has grown 30 percent in FY16.

Shares of Natco rose 0.07 percent to close at Rs 896 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 1.05 percent to 30,248.17 points.