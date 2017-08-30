App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 29, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nandan Nilekani will turn things around for Infosys: Karnataka IT Minister

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said people were looking forward to Nilekani's leadership to sort out internal issues.

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge today hoped that incumbent Chairman Nandan Nilekani will turn things around for Infosys.

"Nandan has done it before - turned things around for Infosys. He has also worked with the government earlier. So, he knows how to do things. It is always good to showcase somebody like Nandan who is part of our ecosystem," he told PTI after the inauguration of the 'Grand Finale of Elevate 100' event here.

Kharge said people were looking forward to Nilekani's leadership to sort out internal issues.

A year-long standoff between the founders and the management culminated in the sudden resignation of CEO Vishal Sikka as well as that of chairman R Seshasayee and two other board members, recently.

Kharge said it is always good for the state to showcase somebody like Nilekani who had done good for the state and also worked with the government. The boardroom battle at Infosys also would not affect the ecosystem just as it did not affect companies like Apple and Microsoft, who also faced such crisis before, Kharge said.

"Apple and Microsoft also had similar issues. Steve Jobs was removed. These things did not affect the ecosystem. Likewise, the boardroom battle at Infosys will not affect the ecosystem," he said.

Also, investors do not take cognisance of boardroom battle for making investments, Kharge said. "They will invest when they want," he added.

On the other hand, Brand Bengaluru would have taken a hit if a corporate company had issues with government, he said.

He said the spat affects industry at large because people like Tatas and Infosys are known for their integrity and credibility.

Without taking sides, Kharge said it is good to have Vishal Sikka, Nilekani and anybody else who is an expert and drive the ecosystem forward.

Under the 'elevate 100' programme, the state government would spend Rs 400 crore to 'elevate’ 100 startups by providing them funds and mentors to help them turn their ideas into successful businesses.

tags #Companies

