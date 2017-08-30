Murthy attacks ex-Board's 'poor governance' over severance payment to former CFO Bansal

Moneycontrol News

Infosys’s founder NR Narayana Murthy raised concerns of “poor governance” of the previous Board of the company, primarily the non-transparent manner in which it addressed issues surrounding the high severance pay of former Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal.



Thank you, Mr. Murthy. I am looking forward to leading @Infosys with unanimous support of all stakeholders! https://t.co/Y4mdrPg1aS

— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) August 29, 2017

He also said the Co-founder Nandan Nilekani coming back to lead the company as non-executive chairman of the Board would bring back “Achhe Din” to Infosys.

“My main concern is the poor governance practised by the previous Board,” Murthy said at an institutional investor conference organised by Investec.

He goes on to explain that the Board, led by Seshasayee, failed to explain the actual reason for the “excessive sum as severance to the ex-CFO, Mr. Rajiv Bansal”.

Murthy also questioned that manner in which the Board gave “inconsistent” replies to the issue of the high severance payout to Bansal. When Bansal left in 2015, Infosys agreed to pay him Rs 17.38 crore as severance—which equalled about two years of his pay. However, the company paid only about Rs 5 crore before the payments were suspended.

“On July 15, 2016 when I asked the board members, in the presence of Nandan (Nilekani) and (K) Dinesh , why they agreed to pay such a huge severance amount, Mr. Jeff Lehman (board member) said it was confidential and could not be disclosed to us! Ms. Roopa Kudva (board member) said that we had to sign an NDA if we wanted to know the reason! So much for shareholder transparency and democracy! On October 14, 2016, Mr. Seshasayee told us that the Board agreed to pay this sum because they felt generous!”

Bansal’s severance pay has been one of the main contentions of the ongoing battle between Infosys’ founder, former Board and the ex-chief executive Vishal Sikka, who stepped down on August 18.

In his statement, Murthy quoted verbatim from a whistleblower complaint, which said that Seshasayee lied about the reason for payments made to the ex-CFO “to protect the company from its secrets being compromised”.

He also took issue with a company statement about an independent investigation which absolves the management from allegations regarding benefiting directly from the acquisition of Israeli software firm Panaya and other acquisitions, but again questioned the issue of high severance promised to Bansal.

“However, this statement does not mention whether the investigation addressed the allegations of the whistle-blower regarding the serious governance deficits of the Board and the CEO in the matter of the severance agreement with the ex-CFO,” said Murthy.

Murthy has consistently held that Infosys should release the full report of the investigation into the allegations made by the whistleblower.

He asked the management would rally behind Nilekani in his new role. “I am confident Nandan will determine whether the members of the current Board who were involved in the events alleged by the whistle blower exercised their proper and expected role in governance; and that he will take appropriate corrective actions,” he said.