Nandan Nilekani says he will remain at Infosys till business stablises

On a day packed with back-to-back calls and meetings, Infosys’ new Board Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Friday firmly established that he would remain at the helm only until the business stabilises.

Addressing the press following a Board meeting earlier in the day, he said that the next few months would be devoted to building a strategy and finding a new chief executive.

“I am extremely excited about the future of Infosys," said Nilekani, reading from a press release he frequently referred to during the press meet. "The Board is focused on bringing complete stability to the company. It has also tasked its Committee of Directors to work with the CEO and management to review and refresh the company’s strategy by October."

Dressed in a sharp blue suit, Nilekani was clearly in charge, and spelt out the rules for the duration of his interaction with the press. He betrayed no rush for an investor call that took place immediately after the conference.

The statement also regretted the recent run-ins it had with Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. “The Board believes it to be unfortunate that various differences of opinion have arisen between Mr. Murthy and the Board in the recent past. The Board wishes to express that it was not its intention to cause Mr. Murthy or any other affected person any personal distress or anguish while stating its point of view.”

It was marked change of tone from last Friday, when the company’s first non-co-founder CEO Vishal Sikka stepped down and the Board had issued a strongly worded statement blaming Murthy’s “continuous assault” as the primary reason for Sikka leaving.

Nilekani stressed that his priority as Board chairman would be the search for a new CEO, for which Infosys has received several emails from interested candidates. “The Board has also approved the appointment of the executive recruitment firm Egon Zehnder to work with its Nominations and Remunerations Committee to review and identify the right candidate to be the Company’s next CEO and MD,” the company said.

In sharp contrast to the previous few press interactions where the Board and CEO often seemed visibly perplexed, Nilekani was at ease and relaxed while fielding questions from the press and analysts.

While several questions were asked-both in the conference and on the investor call about the reasons for Sikka’s and other Board members’ exit, Nilekani mostly avoided or skirted around them, or referred to the press statements issued by the company.

On Thursday, two Board members — Jeffrey Lehman, John Etchemendy — also put in their papers in addition to Chairman R Seshasayee.

Nilekani reiterated the faith Murthy, institutional investors and shareholders had placed in him, and said he will ensure that Infosys gets back its “iconic status”. He added that Murthy is a transformational leader and visionary, but the Board will take the final call on all big decisions.

“Iconic founders have always had a relationship with the company, whether formal or informal. Murthy is very much in that league. I will seek his advice and inputs. But I do have an obligation to look at the company from all complex stakeholder angles. The Board will have the final say.”

He also desisted from spelling out any future plans, but did say that all of Sikka’s initiatives such as artificial intelligence and Zero Distance would be assessed to see if they fit in with the company’s strategy going forward.

The Board further appointed DN Prahlad, a member of the Board, Chairman of EdgeVerve Limited- Infosys’ products and platforms unit - with immediate effect.