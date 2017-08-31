App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 31, 2017 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nandan Nilekani will not draw salary as Infosys Chairman: Report

According to a Deccan Herald report, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, board director and head of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee (NRC), said Nilekani will not receive any remuneration "as per his request”.

Nandan Nilekani will not draw salary as Infosys Chairman: Report

Moneycontrol News

Infosys’ newly-appointed non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani will not be drawing a salary during his second stint in the company.

According to a Deccan Herald report, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, board director and head of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee (NRC), said Nilekani will not receive any remuneration "as per his request”.

Co-founder Nilekani was called in to restore stability to the IT giant’s top chain of command follower former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Sikka’s resignation on August 18 and a major rejig of the board that followed.

Infosys' stock price registered a significant drop in the aftermath of these events.

By not drawing a salary, Nilekani follows in the footsteps of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, who drew Re. 1 as an annual salary during his second stint in the company from 2013-14.

The Deccan Herald reported that Infosys is waiting for a final approval from shareholders before setting the terms of Nilekani's appointment and making it public.

The Herald also reports that as of now, it has not filed the details surrounding Nilekani’s remuneration with any of the stock exchanges, which includes Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Euronext London and Euronext Paris.

In his earlier stint as CEO and MD of the company, Nilekani earned a gross annual remuneration of Rs 51.35 lakh from 2006-07.

R Seshasayee, Nilekani’s predecessor as Chairman, earned an annual salary Rs 1.92 crore in the fiscal 2016-17,

Nilekani's current networth is Rs 11,000 crore, according to Forbes.

