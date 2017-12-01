Nand Lal Sharma appointed CMD of SJVN Ltd

State-run power producer SJVN Ltd today announced the appointment of Nand Lal Sharma as its Chairman and Managing Director for a five-year term.

"Nand Lal Sharma has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of SJVN Ltd," a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the appointment is for a period of five years or till the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

It said subsequent to Sharma's appointment as CMD, he has relinquished the post of Director (Personnel) of the company from December 1, 2017.

Besides, the company said Ramesh Narain Misra has ceased to be the Chairman and Managing Director with effect from November 30, 2017, on attaining the age of superannuation.