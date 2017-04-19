NALCO gets green nod for Rs 4,000 cr 3rd phase expansion

State-run National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has received green nod for its third phase expansion of the alumina refinery complex in Koratpur district, Odisha at a cost of Rs 4,357.20 crore.

The proposal is to set up fifth stream with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as well as steam-cum co- generation power plant (SPP) of 18.5 MW capacity.

"The Environment Ministry has given environment clearance for the third phase expansion of NALCO in Odisha with some specific conditions," a senior government official said.

The project requires 25.09 hectare of land, which the company already has under its possession. Bauxite, the ore required for the plant will be sourced from NALCO's own Panchpatmali mines.

The estimated cost of the proposed expansion project is Rs 4,357.20 crore. The anticipated capital expenditure for the pollution control measures is Rs 235 crore.

With the proposed expansion, the NALCO's alumina production capacity will increase from 2.27 MTPA to 3.27 MTPA, while SPP capacity will expand from 92.5 MW to 111 MW.

The company, which has abundant supply of quality bauxite from captive ore and adequate manpower, is expanding production capacity as it sees export opportunity of additional 1 million tonnes of alumina from 2021 onwards.

Currently, NALCO sells part of its alumina produced within India and exports the remaining quantity. It exported 1.22 million tonnes of alumina during 2015-2016.